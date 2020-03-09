Maryland star players Jalen 'Stix' Smith and Anthony Cowan Jr. were both named to the All-Big Ten First Team, it was announced Monday afternoon on BTN.

Smith, a sophomore forward from Baltimore who led the league with 21 double-doubles, was a unanimous first-team selection. He averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while leading the league in field goal percentage and blocks. Smith was also named to the league's All-Defensive Team.

Cowan, a senior point guard from Bowie, Md., averaged 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He led the league in free throws attempted (212 ) and made (172).

Cowan was named a first-team selection by league coaches but was named a second-team selection by media. This was the third straight season Cowan earned All-Big Ten honors. Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosinmu was named a first-team selection by Big Ten media.

Smith and Cowan were joined on the league's coaches first team by Iowa's Luka Garza, Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Penn State's Lamar Stevens, all of whom were unanimous selections. Garza was named the league's Player of the Year.