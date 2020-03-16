Maryland sophomore forward Jalen 'Stix' Smith was named a Third-Team All-American by CBS Sports on Monday afternoon.

Smith finished third nationally with 21 double-doubles this past season, which was cut short due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. It was the fourth-most double-doubles in a season in Maryland program history, as 13 of them came over the final 14 games.

A unanimous First-Team All-Big Ten selection, Smith averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game this past season.

The Baltimore native has been projected as a first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft by several outlets and it has been expected he would forego his final two years of eligibility.

On Monday morning while addressing local media, Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon was asked if he had sat down yet with Smith and his family to discuss his future.

"I haven't talked to Jalen and his family about his future and what we're going to do," Turgeon said. "I don't think the timing is right, right now. Jalen's birthday--I think he turns 20 today. It's just one of those things where, lets get back to a little bit of normalcy, which won't happen for a while, but just the way we're thinking and that we've totally accepted that there's no NCAA Tournament and all that kind of stuff."

Smith had already been named a Third-Team All-American by Sporting News and Sports Illustrated last week. He also earned Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors. He is a top-5 finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award and a top-10 semifinalist for the Citizen Naismith Player of the Year Award, with the winner of both awards to be named at a later time.