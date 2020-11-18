TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland's Jalen Smith selected No. 10 by Phoenix Suns

Former Maryland star forward Jalen 'Stix' Smith was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

A consensus third-team All-American who earned first-team All-Big Ten honors last season, Smith averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game for a Terrapins squad that won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. His rebounds and blocks per game both ranked second in the Big Ten. He also ranked fourth in the Big Ten in field goal percentage (.538).

The 6-foot-10 Baltimore native was the only player in the country to record at least 60 blocked shots and 30 three-pointers. He led the Big Ten and ranked third nationally with 21 double-doubles, including 13 in his final 14 games of the COVID-shortened season. His 21 double-doubles ranked fourth in program single-season history, while his nine consecutive double-doubles was the third-longest streak in program history.

“I couldn’t be happier for Jalen and his family tonight,” head coach Mark Turgeon said in a release. “Jalen entered our program with a plan and put in the work to turn his dream into a reality. To be selected in the top-10 makes it that much more special. I have no doubt Jalen is destined for great things and can’t wait to see what’s in store for the future.”

Smith now joins a Phoenix Suns team with a young nucleus on the verge of breaking through to the playoffs in the ultra-competitive Western Conference. Sharp-shooting Devin Booker, 24, is coming off of his first All-Star game appearance. Down low, the Suns are led by former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, whom Smith will likely play alongside. The Suns also recently acquired 10-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who should bring a much needed veteran presence to the team.

Maryland has now had at least one player selected in three straight drafts, while Smith becomes the first lottery pick since fellow big man Alex Len was also selected by the Phoenix Suns with the No. 5 overall pick in 2013. He is the 13th top-10 selection in program history. Smith becomes the seventh Maryland player drafted under head coach Mark Turgeon, joining Len (2013), Diamond Stone (2016), Jake Layman (2016), Kevin Huerter (2018), Justin Jackson (2018) and Bruno Fernando (2019).