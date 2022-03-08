Maryland's Russell, Ayala earn All-Big Ten honors

Maryland basketball's starting backcourt of Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala were both named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten, the league announced on Tuesday.

Russell, a graduate transfer from Rhode Island, earned honorable mention honors from both the coaches and media, while Ayala earned the nod from the media. It marks the second All-Big Ten honor for Ayala, a senior, as he was an honorable mention selection last season as well.

Russell currently leads the Terps in scoring (14.9 ppg), assists (3.6 apg) and free throws made (112). He was his most impressive in conference play, averaging 16.3 points per game, including 20.9 points per game over the last eight games of the regular season.

A member of the 2,000-point club, Russell ranks fifth in the Big Ten in free throw pct. (.789) and eighth in both free throws made (112) and attempted (142).

Ayala is second on the Terps with 14.6 points per game and leads the team with 72 3-pointers made on the season. His 72 makes from beyond the arc are the seventh-most in Maryland single-season history, while his 221 career threes rank 3rd in program history.

The Wilmington, Del., native is 21st in program history with 1432 career points, and needs just five points to pass Jake Layman and finish his career in the top-20.

Russell, Ayala and the Terps return to action Thursday when they take on Michigan State in the second round of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis.