Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Men's Player of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday morning.

The Baltimore native has been a dominant force for the Terps this season, currently leading the Big Ten and ranking third nationally with 20 double-doubles. Of those 20 double-doubles, 14 have come during conference play. Smith also leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage (.564), while also ranking second in rebounds per game (10.9) and blocks per game (2.3) and fifth in scoring (16.7) and 3-pt field goal percentage (.429).

Smith is joined on the list by fellow semifinalists Udoka Azubuike (Kansas), Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke), Devon Dotson (Kansas), Malachi Flynn (San Diego State), Luka Garza (Iowa), Markus Howard (Marquette), Myles Powell (Seton Hall), Payton Pritchard (Oregon) and Obi Toppin (Dayton).

Along with being named a semifinalist for the Naismith Award, Smith has also been named a candidate for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award as well as a Top-20 Wooden Award Late Season candidate. Former No. 1 NBA Draft pick and ACC Player of the Year Joe Smith (1995) is the only player in Maryland history to win the award.

Smith and the Terps close out the regular season Sunday with a chance to clinch at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title when they host Michigan on FOX for an 8 pm tip.