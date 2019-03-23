JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After No. 6 seed Maryland overcame a slow start offensively and nine-point deficit at halftime in its Round of 32 matchup with No. 3 seed LSU March 23, the Terps had several late leads but the Tigers hit a pair of clutch shots in the final seconds of the game to escape Jacksonville with a 69-67 win and advance to the Sweet 16.

It was a roller coaster ride of a second half as the Terps and Tigers battled back and forth and exchanged the lead numerous times down the stretch.

Tigers junior wing Skylar Mays, who led LSU with 16 points, hit a three with 32.5 seconds left in the game to put his team ahead 67-64 in what looked to be a decisive shot. But the Terps did not go away quietly. Maryland freshman forward Jalen “Stix” Smith, who also led his team in scoring with 15 points for the Terps, hit a three from the corner that tied the game with under 20 seconds to go.

But in the end, a game-winning layup by LSU sophomore point guard Tremont Waters with 1.6 seconds left on the clock as he avoided blocks from both Smith and Bruno Fernando’s outreached hands sealed the fate of head coach Mark Turgeon’s team and ended Maryland’s season.

“First of all, give LSU credit,” Turgeon said. “They made two big-time plays. The three they hit and then the layup. We weren't very good for 25 minutes. Shot selection, defensively. We just weren't very good. I think we got down 16. And we switched to zone, and we got some confidence, took their confidence, and then we were better offensively. Not great, but we were better. It's a crazy game. You know, I'm really proud of my group. We didn't quit, and we never quit all year. We've played hard. We played a really good basketball team. It was hard to score against them. But basketball is crazy.

“Guys gave everything they had. I just feel bad for my team because people are so critical of me and my team, and we're the fourth youngest team in the country and we battled. We gave it everything we had. They deserve better. They deserved better today. That's why I'm disappointed.”

In terms of Waters’ game-winning shot, Turgeon said it wasn’t the play call that got the Terps, but rather execution on the part of the Tigers.

“The players knew exactly what was coming,” Turgeon said. “We all knew what was coming, it was whether we were going to be able to stop it or not.”

There were two clear turning points for the Terps as they transformed a 15-point deficit in the second half into a several ties and one-possession leads late in the game. The sparks that got Maryland going were a technical foul called against Turgeon and a switch to a zone defense that seemed to disrupt LSU’s flow on offense and slow down their transition game.

With the Terps down 13 and about 16 minutes left in the game, Turgeon picked up a technical foul after arguing a call of an illegal screen against Joshua Tomaic. But Maryland responded to their coach’s fire and went on a 13-3 run over the next four and a half minutes to pull within five.

“It was just like, come on, guys, we've got to play better,” Turgeon said of his message to his team after picking up a technical. “I was on them. Shot selection wasn't great at times. We were really searching in the first half. We went small right before half. Wiggins made some shots to keep it halfway decent. But I think once we cut it to five real quickly, we all thought we were going to win the game. We went up three. We all thought we were going to win the game. I never thought we were going to lose until the kid made the lay-up, to be honest with you.”