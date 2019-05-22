Maryland has already added a guard to its 2020 class that will be able to inherit the scholarship currently held by rising senior Anthony Cowan Jr., but with the Terps also possibly losing a member of its frontcourt--Jalen “Stix” Smith--to the NBA after next season, Mark Turgeon and his staff are targeting some bigs to replace that scholarship and production in the post.

One of the top names to keep an eye on in that regard is Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) 2020 four-star center Clifford Omoruyi, who is planning on visiting College Park with his guardian Muhammad Oliver in June.