TerrapinSportsReport

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, Roman Hemby ran for three TDs, and the Maryland defense allowed just two first downs through the first 2 1/2 quarters of a 37-0 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

“Obviously our defense has been improving all year long,” Maryland coach Michael Locksley said. “One of the things I really liked was just seeing the mental intensity of how we played a week ago against Ohio State, then being able to carry it over.”

Jeshaun Jones had nine catches for 152 yards and a touchdown for the Terrapins, who snapped a three-game losing streak and completed their first seven-win regular season since 2014.

Rutgers (4-8, 1-8 Big Ten) finished its season on a five-game skid.

Tagovailoa, who has dealt with knee problems this year, missed a few plays during this one, but Maryland (7-5, 4-5) could have won this game even without a big offensive performance. The Terps lost two fumbles in Rutgers territory in the first quarter, but after stopping the Scarlet Knights on fourth down near midfield, Maryland drove for the game’s first touchdown, a 1-yard run by Hemby on the first play of the second.

Hemby added another 1-yard TD in the second and an 8-yarder in the third, and Chad Ryland kicked three field goals. Rutgers was shut out for the second time this season, having lost 31-0 to Minnesota in October.

This was Maryland’s first shutout against a conference opponent since beating Wake Forest 26-0 in 2008, six years before the Terps began playing in the Big Ten.

Tagovailoa threw a 27-yard touchdown to Jones in the fourth. It was his 50th TD pass, breaking a tie with Scott Milanovich for Maryland’s career lead.