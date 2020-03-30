Maryland sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr. has entered the transfer portal, head coach Mark Turgeon announced Monday afternoon.

“I can’t thank Ricky enough for his commitment over the past two seasons and for helping our team win the Big Ten Championship this year,” Turgeon said in a statement. “Ricky was a great teammate and did everything I ever asked of him. He’s a fantastic person and I wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

Lindo entered his sophomore season with high expectations after transforming his body in the offseason following his rookie campaign. He started the Terps' 2019-2020 season opener, a 95-71 home win over Holy Cross. He then scored a career-high 13 points in the Terps' win over Fairfield in the team's fourth game of the season, earning a second career start in the Terps' 86-63 win over George Mason. But Lindo would not return to the starting lineup again and saw very limited playing time the rest of the season. He finished the season averaging 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

“I want to thank the University of Maryland and Coach Turgeon for everything over the last two years,” said Lindo. “I had a chance to be a part of some amazing moments that I will never forget, including winning a conference title. I’m appreciative of my coaches and teammates for all their support. After much discussion with my family, I have decided it is best to seek a new opportunity as I continue my college career.”

The Terps now have two available scholarships for next season with Anthony Cowan graduating, the Mitchell twins having left the program during the season and now Lindo in the transfer portal. That number is likely to increase with the expected departures of Jalen Smith to the NBA Draft and Joshua Tomaic to transfer.