COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Terps fans got their first look at the Michael Locksley era April 27, as the Red Team defeated the White Team 28-17 in Maryland’s annual Red-White Spring Game.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Tyler DeSue received the Boomer Esiason MVP Award for his 218-yard, two-touchdown passing performance to go along with his 34 rushing yards for the Red Team.

DeSue spread the ball around to nine different pass catchers, including one screen pass to offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan who picked up 7 yards after the catch and was named the game’s most valuable lineman.

Senior tight end Michael Cornwell led the Red Team with five receptions, which he parlayed into 28 yards and a touchdown, and senior wideout DJ Turner posted a team-high 63 receiving yards for the Red squad.

Sophomore wide receivers Jeshaun Jones and Dontay Demus also chipped in for the Red Team with four receptions for 38 yards and three receptions for 41 yards, respectively.

For the White Team, quarterback Max Bortenschlager passed for a game-high 352 yards to go along with two touchdowns and one interception. His best connection on the day was sophomore tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, who hauled in seven receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Okonkwo’s touchdowns were just two of four that were scored by Terps tight ends on Saturday.

The White Team’s Brian Cobbs led all pass catchers with 102 receiving yards on five receptions, while Sean Nelson and Carlos Carriere each turned in five-catch, 56-yard performances.

There has been rumblings throughout the spring that Maryland’s running backs will be used more in the passing game under the tutelage of Locksley and offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery, and it showed on Saturday.

Junior tailback Tayon Fleet-Davis not only had nine carries for 42 rushing yards for the White Team, he also caught six passes for 60 yards.

Fellow running backs Anthony McFarland and Javon Leake did most of their damage on the ground, McFarland for the Red Team and Leake for both squads. McFarland got the scoring going by scoring on a 35-yard run on the fifth play from scrimmage. He finished with nine carries for 57 yards and looked like the running back that rushed for over 1,000 yards for the Terps last season. Leake totaled 11 carries for 77 yards and also found paydirt once.

Junior quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, who sat out practice Tuesday with what was called “tenderness” in his surgically repaired knee, was back at practice Thursday but unable to play in the spring game. Locksley said after the game that Pigrome was held out as a precaution and that he did receive an MRI on his knee earlier this week that came back clean.