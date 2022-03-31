Maryland starting center Wahab to enter transfer portal

Maryland junior center Qudus Wahab will enter the transfer portal after just one season in College Park, he announced Thursday via social media.

Wahab averaged 7.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season as Maryland's starting center.

The addition of the 6-foot-11 Nigerian native to the Terps' roster in the offseason was considered by many to be one of the top transfer portal additions of any program in the country.

Wahab began his college career at Georgetown under the tutelage of Patrick Ewing. He had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Hoyas, averaging 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while starting 25 of 26 games for the Big East Tournament champions.

Wahab averaged 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds over four games in the 2021 Big East Tournament, helping the Hoyas to the tournament title and earning all-tournament team honors. He followed that up with a career-high 20-point, 12-rebound performance in the Hoyas' first round NCAA Tournament loss to Colorado.

Wahab, who left open the possibility of a return to the Terps, becomes the second Maryland player to enter the transfer portal, joining sophomore guard Marcus Dockery, who has since committed to play next season at Howard University.