Maryland continued their strong finish to the 2023 recruiting cycle by flipping Tamarcus Cooley , an athlete out of Rolesville, N.C. who had been committed to N.C. State since July 4th.

"I like the players and the coaching staff and the vibe at Maryland," Cooley said. "I've been up there twice. One of the visits was my official visit. It was really just communicating with the coaches and them not pressuring me to commit that made me feel comfortable around them.

"It was all the coaches recruiting me," he said. "They want me to play safety or receiver when I get there, whichever I want to play."