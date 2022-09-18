Redshirt freshman Roman Hemby started Maryland’s first offensive drive off with a bang, as he took a toss 49 yards down the left sideline to put the Terps in scoring position. However, a third down false start stalled the Terrapins, as Chad Ryland drilled a 39-yard field goal to put Maryland up 3-0.

It was the Terps' defense that put the game away late, however, with a pair of 4th down stops in the final minutes to seal a 34-27 win over the Mustangs.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- In a game full of big plays on both sides of the ball, both the Maryland (3-0) and SMU (2-1) offenses lived up to their billing, as they combined for 957 yards of total offense.

Penalties plagued Maryland throughout the game, as head coach Mike Locksley was not happy with the sloppiness the Terrapins showed versus the Mustangs.

“We've got to show maturity and discipline to walk away and not get dumb and selfish penalties,” said Locksley.

SMU responded quickly, as quarterback Tanner Mordecai began to get into a rhythm early on. He connected early and often with NFL prospect Rashee Rice, who finished with 11 receptions for 193 yards on the day, also drawing plenty of pass interference calls along the way.

Despite the big game from Rice, the Terps were able to keep him from making a big play late.

“We knew we had to take Rice out of the game," said Maryland safety Beau Brade. "He had a great game. He’s a great player, but we did what he had to do.”

SMU's Collin Rogers put through a 27-yard field goal, tying the game at 3-3.

Maryland would fumble the ensuing kickoff, giving SMU the ball right back. However, defensive coordinator Brian Williams' unit would come up with a big stop, only allowing another Rogers field goal, making it 6-3 SMU.

Locksley was happy with the way the Terrapins defense responded to the quick turnaround following the turnover.

“Our change of possession defense was phenomenal. Our defense did a lot of bending but they never broke,” Locksley said.

SMU’s offense was not going to keep kicking field goals though, and they broke through on the scoreboard right at the opening of the second quarter. True freshman tight end R.J. Maryland broke wide open down the seam for a 51-yard touchdown.

The Terps offense followed that with a touchdown drive of their own, as Antwain Littleton plunged into the end zone from a yard out to make it 13-10 SMU.

Pass rush has been an area of concern for Maryland, but on SMU’s ensuing drive, the defensive line helped force the Terps' first interception of the season. Mordecai sailed a pass over his intended target and the ball found itself in the waiting arms of Brade.

On the very next play, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa found Rakim Jarret wide open on a deep crossing route, as he waltzed into the end zone for a 49-yard touchdown reception, giving the Terps a 17-13 lead.

SMU came back with a strong response, putting together a 1:15 minute touchdown drive. Mordecai found Austin Upshaw for a 13-yard touchdown, putting SMU back in front, 20-17. The two offenses both found their rhythm in the second quarter, with each quarterback showing off his quick strike potential.

The Terrapins came out of the second half hot, with a strong opening drive as Ryland converted a field goal to tie the game at 20.

Brade forced his second turnover of the game with a strip of Mordecai and the Mustangs driving inside the Terps' red zone. The junior had his breakout game in the secondary.

Creating takeaways on defense was an emphasis of the coaching staff coming into the game.

“The turnovers have been something we have worked on all camp and all season," said Brade. "Turnovers are definitely a momentum thing, like how it showed up today. We got one and then more came right after, and it gives momentum to our offense too.”

However, the SMU offense got the ball back and took advantage. Rice got a key fourth down conversion and then Mordecai hit Moochie Dixon in the baack of the end zone for a touchdown to make it 27-20 SMU.

Maryland struck back with a good drive of their own, as Hemby found pay dirt from 1-yard out to tie the game again at 27 all. He finished with 151 yards on the ground, his second 100-yard game of the season.

Maryland safety Dante Trader then picked off Mordecai, giving the Terps three takeaways for the game.

Maryland converted a 4th down on the ensuing drive, with tight end Corey Dyches fighting for first-down yardage. He then finished off the scoring drive with a one-handed touchdown grab, giving the Terps a 34-27 lead.

That would prove to be the game winner, as the Maryland defense got a big fourth down stop in their own red zone. They then forced another 4th down incompletion, as the Terrapin secondary forced Mordecai to just 54 percent passing on the night.

Maryland will take on 4th-ranked Michigan next week at the Big House, as they look to pull the upset in a game that is set to be televised nationally on Fox.