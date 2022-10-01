The Terrapins' (4-1, 1-1) opening drive was as good of a start as head coach Mike Locksley and company could have hoped for, ending with a touchdown and an early lead that they would not relinquish the rest of the game, as they went on to win their Big Ten home opener, 27-13, over Michigan State (2-3, 1-1).

The first drive started a theme for the day for the Terps, as quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa picked apart the Michigan State secondary. He threw for two key third-down conversions, and then Antwain Littleton finished the drive off with a 15-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0. That was Littleton’s sixth straight game with a touchdown.

MSU responded, however, as quarterback Peyton Thorne looked in rhythm the ensuing drive. Reserve running back Elijah Collins then found pay dirt from 12 yards out to make it 7-7.

The Terps offense kept rolling, as Tagovailoa looked extremely comfortable in the pocket all day long. He stepped up and found Corey Dyches for 44 yards, and Colby McDonald added another rushing touchdown to make it 14-7 Terps.

Locksley approved of his quarterback's composure versus the Spartans.

“I liked the way we responded on offense throughout the game, I am really proud of Taulia.” said Locksley.

Yet, the Terrapins' offense hit a wall and the Spartans took advantage. A flea flicker drew a pass interference on Maryland, leading to a Thorne touchdown strike to star receiver Jayden Reed. Reed had four touchdowns against the Terps last year and he made his mark in this year’s game too, with seven receptions for 61 yards.

The Maryland offense seemed to find some rhythm just before halftime. Tight end C.J. Dippre made an amazing third-down grab, which seemed to calm Tagovailoa. A 13-play, 80-yard drive was capped by a Tagovailoa rollout throw to Rakim Jarrett for a 5-yard touchdown to make it 21-13 at halftime.

Tagovailoa finished the day with a 78% completion percentage, going for 304 yards and one score.

The Terps had seemed to put additional points on the board in the final minute of the first half when safety Dante Trader intercepted a tipped pass for a Maryland touchdown, but it was called back after cornerback Corey Coley Jr. was called for a questionable personal foul for hitting a defenseless receiver after Reed tipped the errant pass to Trader.

It helps to have an NFL caliber kicker on your roster, which Maryland's Chad Ryland is bound to be. He drilled a 43-yard field goal with 8:26 left in the third quarter--his 24th straight field goal--putting the Terps ahead, 24-13. That streak tied the Big Ten record.

The Maryland defense found its groove in the third quarter, as they seemed to start to confuse Thorne in the pocket. Cornerback Jakorian Bennett and the secondary held on long enough for the pass rush to really get after Thorne, as Michigan State only had eight yards of offense in the third quarter.

Senior linebacker Ahmad McCullough was proud of his unit's effort, as he stressed the consistency of the pass rush.

"We emphasize shortening the space for the quarterback, which means he’s getting the ball out quicker and throwing more interceptions,” McCullough said.

Ryland got a chance to break the record for most consecutive made field goals, but he is, in fact, human. He missed from 50 yards out, but the Maryland defense got a quick stop.

Redshirt freshman running back Antwain Littleton III showed off his big play potential with a mean stiff arm to spring himself free for a 68-yard run. Lockesly gave him multiple chances to finish the drive off, but the Spartan defense held strong. Littleton had four shots at the end zone from one yard out, but failed to score.

However, Littleton was pleased with how his season is coming together.

"It feels great to show all the hard work I’ve put in, but I’m still hungry and not done yet,” Littleton said.

Midway through the 4th quarter, Lockesley elected to send out Ryland for a 51-yard field goal as he connected once again, giving the Terrapins a two touchdown advantage, 27-13.

Maryland’s defense closed the door in what was a strong effort in all three phases. Maryland dominated the time of possession in a game that was crucial that the Terrapins secured a victory after opening Big Ten play with a loss.

The Terps are back in The Shell next Saturday, when they will host the Purdue Boilermakers.