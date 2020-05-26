With plenty of talent at the skill positions and now a former four-star quarterback on board, Maryland appears to be a few blockers away from putting together a very formidable offense. Shifting recruiting focus to the offensive line, the Terps extended an offer May 17 to Bentonville (Ark.) 2021 offensive tackle Josh Street.

Maryland is the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot-6, 285-pounder, who also has verbals from Louisiana-Monroe and Southeastern Louisiana.