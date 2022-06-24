Maryland to face Louisville in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Terps learned of their final non-conference opponent of the 2022-2023 season Friday, as it was announced they will travel to Louisville to face the Cardinals on Tuesday, November 29 at the KFC Yum! Center.

November's game will mark the ninth meeting all-time between the two programs and the first meeting as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Louisville is 6-2 versus Maryland all-time, most recently defeating the Terps 63-55 last November in the Bahamas. Prior to last season's game, Maryland won the previous two meetings, defeating the Cardinals 95-73 on Nov. 20, 2000 in the Maui Invitational as Terence Morris led the way with 24 points, while Lonny Baxter added 18 points and Juan Dixon and Byron Mouton each chipped in 15 points. The previous meeting was a 72-67 Terps win on Dec. 28, 1992 in College Park.

The two big storylines heading into next season's game will be new Maryland head coach Kevin Willard, who spent six seasons as an assistant at Louisville under Rick Pitino and former Maryland interim head coach Danny Manning, who is now the associate head coach for new Louisville head man Kenny Payne after having taken over for Mark Turgeon just eight games into last season.

In the 23 years of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Maryland is 11-12 all-time, competing as member of the ACC from 1999 through 2013 and in the Big Ten since 2014. The Big Ten has won the Commissioner's Cup in each of the last three seasons.

Maryland's non-conference schedule this season is highlighted by a neutral site game versus Tennessee in Brooklyn on Dec. 11 and a home game with national title contender UCLA on Dec. 14.

Game time and ESPN television coverage for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge will be announced at a later date.