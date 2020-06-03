Maryland is set to fill the cornerbacks coach vacancy with former Terp and NFL assistant Henry Baker, TSR has learned.

Baker played at Maryland under Mark Duffner and Ron Vanderlinden from 1994-1997 and was a two-year starter for the Terps at defensive back. He also spent the 2008 and 2009 seasons as a Terps assistant under Ralph Friedgen as well as serving as a recruiting intern 2001.

Prior to his one season in the NFL with the Giants in 2019, Baker spent the 2018 season as cornerbacks coach at UNC and the 2017 season at Rutgers in the same position.

Baker spent six seasons as the cornerbacks coach at Delaware prior to his stint at Rutgers, with the Blue Hens ranking fifth nationally in total defense during the 2015 season and ranked in the top 25 among FCS schools in both passing yards allowed and interceptions in 2016.

Baker served in the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship with the Detroit Lions during the 2015 preseason camp and in 2016 with the New York Giants.

A native of Paterson, New Jersey, Baker has deep roots in The Garden State, having served as an assistant coach at Eastside (N.J.), as well as a stint at South Miami (Fla.).

Baker will take over for Baltimore native Cory Robinson, who departed for the New Orleans Saints back in March.