TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland to host Michigan State during Big Ten Champions Week

Maryland football will host Michigan State next Saturday as part of Big Ten Champions Week, the league announced Sunday.

The Terps and Spartans were originally set to meet in College Park back on Nov. 21 but Maryland had to cancel the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Maryland (2-3) is coming off a 27-24 overtime loss to Rutgers on Saturday. The Terps finished the regular season in third-place in the Big Ten East.

Michigan State (2-5) has dropped back-to-back games since upsetting then-No. 8 Northwestern, 29-20, on November 28.

Saturday's game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.