The Maryland men's basketball team will host Notre Dame in College Park on Wednesday, Dec. 4 as part of the 2019 B1G/ACC Challenge the Big Ten announced Thursday morning.

Maryland and Notre Dame have played 20 times since their inaugural meeting in 1975, with the series even at 10 apiece. The Terps have won four of the last six meetings, including the last time they met in 2014 which Maryland won 74-66 at Xfinity Center in their lone meeting as ACC foes.

The Terps come into the 2019-2020 season returning seven of the top eight players from the rotation of a team that advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament last March. Mark Turgeon also brings in another Top 20 recruiting class that includes four-star centers Makhi Mitchell, Makhel Mitchell and Chol Marial, as well as a pair of Philadelphia products in four-star forward Donta Scott and three-star wing Hakim Hart.

Early expectations are high for the Terps, with several outlets having Maryland in their preseason top 10. A top 10 preseason ranking would be the highest for the Terps since the 2015-2016 season, when Maryland was ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP poll.

Full list of matchups for this year's challenge are listed below.





2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Schedule

Monday, December 2

Clemson at Minnesota

Miami at Illinois

Tuesday, December 3

Northwestern at Boston College

Duke at Michigan State

Florida State at Indiana

Michigan at Louisville

Rutgers at Pitt

Iowa at Syracuse

Wednesday, December 4

Nebraska at Georgia Tech

Ohio State at North Carolina

Wisconsin at NC State

Notre Dame at Maryland

Virginia at Purdue

Wake Forest at Penn State