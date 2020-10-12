TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland to open 2020 football season in prime time

Maryland will open the 2020 football season in prime time, the Big Ten announced Monday morning.

The Terps will kick off the season under the lights in prime time Oct. 24, when they travel to Northwestern to take on the Wildcats at 7:30 pm ET. The game will be broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network.

This year's season opener will mark the Terps' first-ever trip to Northwestern and Ryan Field.

Maryland will host a prime time game of their own in Week 2, as the Terps are set to host Minnesota on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 pm ET in their home opener. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

As had previously been announced, no fans will be allowed in the stands for the Terps' home opener Oct. 30. Tailgating on campus will also be strictly prohibited.

While Maryland fans are not able to be physically present in the stadium, they are able to purchase Terrapin Cutouts, which will be placed in the stands throughout Maryland Stadium.

Additional information regarding start times and broadcast information for the remainder of the schedule will be announced by the Big Ten Conference at a later time.



