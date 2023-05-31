Maryland will open the 2023 football season with all three non-conference games televised nationally, with two to be played in primetime, the Big Ten and it's television partners announced on Wednesday.

The Terps will open the season Saturday, Sept. 2 at home versus in-state FCS opponent Towson. That game is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Maryland will then play the remaining two non-conference games in primetime. The Terps will host Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 9, with the game set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. They will then conclude the non-conference slate by hosting former ACC foe and border rival Virginia under the lights on Friday, Sept. 15. That game is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Terps will open Big Ten play September 23 at Michigan State. The game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET with television designation to be chosen in the normal 12-/6-day selection window closer to the game date.

Maryland’s game at Ohio State on October 7 will either be a 12:00 p.m. ET or 3:30/4:00 p.m. ET start, as will the Terps' homecoming game against Illinois the following week on October 14. Television details will be released at a later date.

The 2023 season marks the first season with a new set of broadcast partners for the Big Ten that will deliver exciting matchups to fans across broadcast, cable and direct-to-consumer platforms. The Big Ten is the only conference to partner with three broadcast networks – CBS, FOX and NBC. Big Ten Network and FS1 will continue to carry games on cable networks, while NBCUniversal’s direct-to-consumer platform, Peacock, will carry Big Ten games for the first time.

In addition to Homecoming, Maryland will hold Family Weekend on September 30 against Indiana and their Military Appreciation game on November 18 vs. Michigan.

Maryland is coming off a 2022 season in which it posted an 8-5 record and defeated No. 23 NC State in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. It marked the second consecutive winning season that was highlighted by a bowl victory for the Terps.





2023 Maryland Football Select Game Times & TV Information

Saturday, Sept. 2: Towson at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Saturday, Sept. 9: Charlotte at Maryland | 7:30 pm | NBC

Friday, Sept. 15: Virginia at Maryland | 7:00 pm | FS1

Saturday, Sept. 23 | Maryland at Michigan State | 3:30pm | TBD (HC)

Saturday, Oct. 7 | Maryland at Ohio State | 12pm or 3:30pm/4pm | TBD (HC)

Saturday, Oct. 14 | Illinois at Maryland | 12pm or 3:30pm/4pm | TBD (HC)