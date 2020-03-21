With 20 offers to date, Norfolk (Va.) Lake Taylor 2021 three-star running back Malik Newton is garnering attention from all of the Power Five conferences. Maryland is a program that has had an offer out to the 5-foot-11, 215-pound runner for nearly a year and the Terps are among those Newton told TSR are recruiting him the hardest along with Louisville, Nebraska, Old Dominion, Penn State, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Maryland was the last of those schools to host Newton for a visit before the Coronavirus outbreak halted in-person recruiting, and he was impressed by what the Terps’ had to offer while he was on campus March 6-8.