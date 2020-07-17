TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland welcomes newcomers to men's basketball team

Maryland men's basketball welcomed the addition of preferred walk-ons Jade Brahmbhatt, Aidan McCool and Connor Odom to the program, head coach Mark Turgeon announced on Friday.

The program also announced the jersey numbers of each of its incoming newcomers this week: Marcus Dockery (0), Aquan Smart (23), Jairus Hamilton (25), Galin Smith (30), Connor Odom (14), Aidan McCool (20) and Jade Brahmbhatt (22).

Brahmbhatt is a rising junior transferring from Pacific University, where he spent the last two seasons on the men's basketball team. A native of Olney, Md., Brahmbhatt attended Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, where he helped lead the Barons to a 23-6 record as a senior.

McCool is an incoming freshman from Charleston, S.C., who attended Bishop England High School. As a senior, McCool helped lead the Bishops to the regional championship and a 26-3 overall record while also becoming a member of the school's 1,000-point club.

A resident of Annapolis, Md., Odom is an incoming freshman who spent his senior season at Archbishop Spalding. Prior to Spalding, he attended national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy, where he backed up former North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony. Prior to Oak Hill, he began his high school career at St. Mary's of Annapolis. He is the son of UMBC men's basketball head coach Ryan Odom, who memorably led his team to the first-ever 16 vs. 1 upset in an NCAA Tournament as the Retrievers knocked off Virginia, 74-54, in the opening round in 2018. Odom's grandfather, Dave Odom, spent 12 seasons as the head coach at Wake Forest, leading the Demon Deacons to seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight appearance in 1996.