Maryland WR Rakim Jarrett named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Jarrett, a junior, is one of 43 players recognized on this year's watch list, which is comprised of the top pass catchers from around the country. The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the top pass catcher in FBS, regardless of position.

Maryland junior wideout Rakim Jarrett has been named to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Thursday morning.

Jarrett, who has twice been named honorable mention All-Big Ten, is joined on the watch list by fellow Big Ten receivers Jayden Reed (Michigan State), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State), Mitchell Tinsley (Penn State) and Parker Washington (Penn State).

The 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver put up impressive numbers in 2021, leading the Terps in receptions (62), receiving yards (829) and tying for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with five, as the Terps went 7-6 with a decisive win over Virginia Tech in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.

With fifth-year senior wideout Dontay Demus coming off of major knee surgery, Jarrett will likely have the opportunity to be starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa's go-to receiver to start the season, giving him the chance to put up even bigger numbers in 2022.

The 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Foundation Chairman Mark Ryan and the banquet keynote speaker at the black-tie Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration at the Dunlap Champions Club, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 4, 2023.