As they continue to recruit their 2019 class, the Terps have simultaneously jumped on an opportunity to bring in more talent in 2018 as well by adding Hutchinson Community College (Hutchinson, Kan.) inside linebacker Ahmad McCullough, who committed to Minnesota May 7 but flipped to Maryland June 5.

The 6-foot-2, 219-pound JUCO transfer is originally from Maryland and played his high school ball at Mount St. Joseph in Baltimore. After prepping for a year, McCullough picked up a slew of Power Five offers during the spring evaluation period, including one coming from his hometown school, which extended a scholarship offer while he was on campus in College Park May 23.

McCullough told TSR after his visit to College Park that he was “leaning toward Maryland” and the Terps had his “full attention.” And he made it official Monday during another visit to College Park that he is now committed to the Maryland.