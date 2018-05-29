After picking up football halfway through his high school career at Mount St. Joseph in Baltimore, Hutchinson Community College (Hutchinson, Kan.) inside linebacker Ahmad McCullough quickly became an intriguing DMV prospect with a lot of potential and upside, even garnering all-conference accolades as a senior. But while the 6-foot-2, 219-pounder possessed the athleticism and character college football recruiters covet, it was likely his lack of football experience that led to only interest but no offers from FBS programs.

So McCullough decided to take the junior college route in order to grow his game and attract more Power Five suitors, which is exactly what happened. During the spring evaluation period, McCullough picked up offers from Minnesota, Rutgers, Kansas, Colorado, and, most recently (May 23), his hometown school Maryland.

And while McCullough was quick to to commit to the Golden Gophers back when they offered May 7, he let it be known at the time that he was keeping his options open and would hear from others interested in his services. Now that Maryland’s on board and willing to take him as a member of the 2018 class, it appears things could change.