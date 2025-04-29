McDonald's All-American Darius Adams commits to Maryland

It didn't take long for new Maryland head men's basketball coach Buzz Williams to land his first McDonald's All-American, as five-star La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere five-star shooting guard Darius Adams announced his commitment to the Terps Tuesday evening on social media.

Adams, who was committed to UConn earlier this month, chose the Terps over Georgetown, Michigan State, Tennessee and more.

The 6-foot-5 sniper visited both Maryland and Georgetown this past weekend, with Adams ultimately choosing the Terps.

A native of New Jersey, Adams fills a major void for the Terps as Williams has had to rebuild the Maryland roster from scratch. While the Terps had already added eight players from the transfer portal, none had the size and reputation as a three-point shooter that Adams does.

Adams is the first high school prospect to commit to Williams at Maryland. He also becomes the second-highest ranked Maryland commit of the Rivals era behind only Diamond Stone and just ahead of this past season's freshman All-American and future NBA Draft lottery pick Derik Queen.