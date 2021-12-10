McDonald's Nuggets: Maryland candidates, Martavious Russell

Mark Turgeon and Maryland agreed to go their separate ways last Friday. The separation seemed inevitable, but the timing caught a lot of people off guard as it is still so early in the season. That leaves a lot of time for speculation on who could over in College Park, so let’s take a look at some realistic candidates for the Terrapins.

Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard (1) has been a popular name since this job opened up last week and he should be at or near the top of the list here. If COVID hadn’t shut down the NCAA Tournament in 2020, he would have had five straight NCAA Tournament appearances at one of the tougher in jobs in the Big East. The transition on the recruiting trail would be seamless as he would be recruiting the same footprint but would be able to attract higher level players on a more consistent basis. Plus, it would have to satisfy Maryland alum and superfan Scott Van Pelt to have a fellow bald man taking over.

USC head coach Andy Enfield (2) is another coach that has been connected to Maryland because he possesses a graduate degree from the school and is from the area. If he has interest in the job, athletic director Damon Evans should do whatever it takes to make it happen. Enfield has Elite Eight appearances at both Florida Gulf Coast and USC. He’s recruited at a really high level for the Trojans over the past few years, which would satisfy the high expectation of Maryland’s passionate fan base. He appears to be very happy living in Los Angeles, but Maryland is a better job, and the connections are there.

Providence head coach Ed Cooley (3) makes a lot of sense here as well. It’s easy to question whether he’d even consider the move since he’s coaching in his hometown and is beloved there, but again, Maryland is a better job that could give him a chance to potentially compete for a national title. Like Willard, he’s done a lot of recruiting in the DMV area already, including his current star center Nate Watson, who played high school ball at Bishop O’Connell in nearby Arlington, Va.

St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt (4) has turned the Bonnies into one of the top teams in the Atlantic 10 year in and year out. St. Bonaventure made an appearance in the AP Top 25 earlier this season and will once again have a great shot at making the NCAA Tournament. Schmidt is known as one of the best coaches in the country and has been able to win at a high level despite not having one of the top jobs in his league. If given the opportunity here and he hires a strong recruiting staff, I have a lot of confidence this would go really well for the Terrapins.

Virginia Tech assistant coach Mike Jones (5) is a really intriguing wildcard candidate for Maryland to consider. He won more than 500 games as the head coach of high school powerhouse DeMatha, which included a national championship in 2006. He’s very well-respected in the area and also has experience coaching with USA Basketball. He convinced top 50 recruit Rodney Rice to sign with the Hokies this year. The lack of head coaching experience in college could be a concern and he’s only in his first season in college, but there could be a lot of upside if he’s given an opportunity.