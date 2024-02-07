Maryland football added a key piece to the 2024 class this morning in Miami (Fla.) Norland three-star defensive tackle Dimitry Nicolas , as he flipped his commitment from Auburn to the Terps.

Nicolas originally committed to Auburn back in late August of last year, choosing the SEC school over offers from Florida, Miami and Pittsburgh.

Michigan State seemed to be the primary contender to flip Nicolas on Feb. 7, but Maryland defensive coordinator Brian Williams' South Florida connections quietly had the Terps in the mix, as the decision to switch to the Terps apparently came around midnight on Signing Day.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman recorded 33 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a junior.

This past season Nicolas helped Norland to a 14-1 record and a spot in Florida’s 2M title game. He finished his senior season with 19 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

Nicolas becomes the 24th member of the Terps' 2024 recruiting class and the third from the Sunshine State. A three-star prospect, he is the No. 39-ranked defensive tackle in the nation according to Rivals.