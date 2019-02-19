Now that Maryland’s 2019 class is signed, sealed, and delivered, the Terps have turned their attention to 2020 and began by hosting some of their top junior targets the weekend of Feb. 15, including one from familiar territory.

DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) three-star offensive guard Golden Achumba is one of the top linemen in the DMV and a top priority for Maryland head coach Mike Locksley and his staff, which includes Achumba’s former high school coach, now Terps running backs coach, Elijah Brooks.