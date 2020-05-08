Milwaukee forward lands surprise offer from Maryland
James Graham Jr. entered the offseason with only a pair of high-major offers. But the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native has seen his recruitment start to rise. This past week, he received offers from Maryland and Wake Forest. And while the three-star forward has communicated with the Maryland staff for some time, a Terps offer came as a bit of a surprise.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news