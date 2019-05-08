MANALAPAN, N.J. -- Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon extended offers to a pair of teammates from Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.) March 29, and one of those prospects could be the most unique player right now in high school hoops.

At 7-foot, 190-pounds, 2021 four-star power forward Chet Holmgren would appear to be just another big that needs to add bulk before entering the next level. But when watching the Minnesota native play, it becomes apparent that he’s much more than that.

Holmgren can put the ball on the floor, shoot from long range and still bang down low with the best of them. He’s averaging 16.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.7 threes through 12 games competing with Grassroots Sizzle on the Under Armour Association AAU circuit, while also leading the UAA with 5.8 blocks per game.

With offers already from Baylor, California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and Western Kentucky, Holmgren is sure to have nearly every high-major requesting his services before his recruitment is all said and done.

The 7-footer told TSR at the UAA’s third session in New Jersey last weekend that Gonzaga, Texas, Purdue, Minnesota, and Baylor are all currently recruiting him the hardest, but he added that Maryland is a school he’s hoping to build a strong bond with moving forward.