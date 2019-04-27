Mitchell's recruitment has really picked up in recent weeks and Maryland offered not too long ago. His commitment is in and he seems locked in to the Terps.

Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek defensive end Jordan Mitchell visited Maryland Friday, he fell in love with the environment, and on Saturday, he committed to Mike Locksley and the Terps.

"I have committed to Maryland and I made my mind up yesterday after the great visit," said Mitchell. "I told coach Locksley my decision today after meeting with him this morning. They were very excited and welcomed me to the Terp family with open arms.

"I picked Maryland over Pittsburgh and Louisville.

"Maryland is a great school academically. It feels like a home away from home and the coaches love me. I also like the direction the program is headed.

"This was my first time visiting and the vibe was incredible. Everyone was really friendly and they were also very down to earth.



"I have gotten close to coach Brawley Evans and coach Brian Williams. Coach Williams is the outside linebacker coach and he plans on using me at the JACK position, which is more of and edge type defensive end that can rush the passer and protect the boundary.

"This commitment means a lot to me. Like I said before, it feels like a home away from home. I will not be taking any more visits.

"It felt great committing to Maryland. It was a huge relief and I am glad that I found a school that is the right fit for me academically and football wise."