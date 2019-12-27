Maryland freshman big men Makhi and Makhel Mitchell will leave the men’s basketball program and enter the NCAA transfer portal, it was announced Dec. 27.

“I want to thank Makhel and Makhi for their contributions to the program,” Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “This was a decision we felt was best for both sides and we wish them and their family the best moving forward”

Makhi, a four-star recruit and the No. 57-rated player coming out of Washington (D.C.) Wilson High, was averaging 3.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 9.3 minutes of action per game. He scored a season-high 12 points against George Mason. Makhel, also a four-star recruit and the No. 127-rated player in their class, was averaging 1.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in just under 6 minutes of action per game.

“We want to thank Coach Turgeon for the opportunity to attend the University of Maryland,” the brothers said in a joint statement. “We are extremely appreciative of our time in College Park, but decided it was best to seek a new opportunity.”

With the departure of the twins, Maryland's front court depth will be severely tested. Jalen 'Stix' Smith has been a mainstay in the Terps starting lineup but now becomes the only player on the current roster over 6-foot-9 to have seen action this season. Freshman Chol Marial, a 7-foot-2 center, had surgery earlier in the season and was recently cleared to play but has yet to see the court.