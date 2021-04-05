TerrapinSportsReport - Morsell declares for NBA Draft, enters transfer portal

Morsell announced he will be declaring for the upcoming NBA Draft, as well as entering his name into the transfer portal. All while keeping the door open on the possibility of his returning to Maryland next season.

One of the biggest questions Maryland basketball fans have had over the past several days was 'What will Darryl Morsell do?'

Morsell, a senior this season who had already completed his four-year degree and is currently in graduate school, averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for a Maryland team that made a surprise run in the NCAA Tournament, knocking off UConn before falling to Alabama in the Round of the 32.

The Baltimore native is a four-year starter for the Terps, having twice been named honorable mention All-Big Ten as a junior and a senior and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year this past season.

Morsell would, at times, play out of position, as he would be asked to guard the opposing team's best offensive player whether a a guard or big man.

Maryland added two transfers from the portal over the weekend in Georgetown big man Qudus Wahab and Rhode Island point guard Fatts Russell. Both are expected to step into starting roles immediately upon arriving in College Park.

As of now, neither Eric Ayala or Aaron Wiggins have announced any intentions to test NBA Draft waters and should both be pencilled into the Terps' starting lineup. Still, with so much remaining up in the air and Morsell having left the door open for a return to Maryland, perhaps future decisions of fellow Terps could sway him to return to College Park for a fifth year made possible due to the COVID pandemic.

If Morsell were to pull out of the draft and remain in the transfer portal, he will end his Maryland career as one of the most decorated Terps of all-time. He is currently tied for 14th for most career starts (108) and is one of just 33 players in program history with 1000 points and 500 rebounds. He also helped the Terps to their first-ever Big Ten title.