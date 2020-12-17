TerrapinSportsReport - National Signing Day: Biggest surprises

National Signing Day usually provides its fair share of twists and turns. We know to expect the unexpected. In 2020, however, there was another level to the surprises that went down during the Early Signing Day. Here were the five biggest:

Alabama flips Earle from rival

For weeks leading into the early signing window, all eyes were on California’s Xavier Worthy to flip his commitment from Michigan to the Crimson Tide. Instead, Alabama was manufacturing an even bigger flip behind the scenes. After telling Rivals he was signing in February, Rivals100 wide receiver JoJo Earle wound up inking his letter of intent on Wednesday after all. Instead of signing with LSU, however, he signed with Alabama. Earle pledged to the Tigers back in April, but now will follow former Aledo (Texas) High alum Jase McClellan to T-Town. Last December, McClellan -- a Rivals100 product -- flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Alabama on National Signing Day. McClellan has been productive in mop-up duty for the Tide, averaging over 10 yards per carry in four games.

Earle's flip was the second of two LSU-to-Bama moves on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Tide snatched three-star Florida defensive end Keanu Koht away from their SEC West rivals as well. FULL STORY: Earle flips to Bama SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

🚨COMMITMENT ALERT🚨#Rivals100 WR JoJo Earle has flipped from LSU to Alabama. @samspiegs has the details and breaks down what Earle is bringing to Tuscaloosa. https://t.co/x6Z5xr5DLH pic.twitter.com/sXMzs2grAr — Rivals (@Rivals) December 16, 2020

MJ Daniels embraces Flipmas

CB Warren goes Primetime

Somerville turns down Blue, heads West

Four-star DE Quintin Somerville flipped from Michigan to UCLA today. @adamgorney breaks down the surprise flip and what it means for both schools: https://t.co/xZSundOYbL pic.twitter.com/MhxkzI5DTS — Rivals (@Rivals) December 16, 2020

All signs pointed to four-star Arizona defensive end Quintin Somerville to ink with the Wolverines on Wednesday. After all, Somerville had been locked in with Michigan since June and has taken self-guided tours through the campus as he prepared to enroll next month. Instead, UCLA landed Somerville’s signature. The Bruins made a feverish push down the stretch and usurped the Wolverines in the hours leading up to the reveal. FULL STORY: Somerville flips to UCLA SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UCLA FANS AT BRUINBLITZ.COM

Locksley gives Terps another signing day spark