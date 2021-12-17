National Signing Day recap: Ten biggest flips

Top-rated prospect Travis Hunter flips from Florida State to Jackson State

No matter the metrics set on a flip, seeing Travis Hunter sign with Jackson State instead of Florida State is the biggest of all time. Hunter already seems like a future hall of famer as he's one of the top prospects in Rivals recruiting history. His talent and athleticism are off the charts. Deion Sanders might be the “G.O.A.T.” at Florida State, but now many Seminoles fans have to see him as a goat.

Rivals250 WR Devaughn Mortimer from Florida State to Louisville

Let’s get the bad news for the Seminole fans out of the way early. In addition to losing Hunter, FSU also lost four-star in-state receiver Devaughn Mortimer. Committed to the Seminoles since mid-March, questions started popping up after taking an official to Louisville and West Virginia in December. Mortimer is one of those dynamic slot receivers that can make plays all over the field. A big pickup for the Cardinals.

Rivals100 CB Terrance Brooks from Ohio State to Texas

Up until the last decade-plus, a player of Terrance Brooks’ caliber would have already been committed to the Longhorns. With all the uncertainty in Austin, head coach Steve Sarkisian rose above the noise and landed one of the best corners in the country. Keeping Brooks home is a recruiting win Texas needed to have to restock the talent shelf and start preparing for SEC play.

Rivals100 DT Tyre West from Georgia to Tennessee

Outside of Hunter’s decision, one of the biggest surprises during this recruiting cycle was the journey Tyre West took. Committed to Georgia since early December 2020, the four-star seemed like a perfect fit in the Bulldogs’ defensive scheme. Sometime after an unofficial visit taken to Athens in early November, the wheels started falling off this happy union. Florida State jumped into the mix by hosting him on an official Dec. 3, with Tennessee welcoming him on Dec. 10. The miss for both Georgia and Florida State will serve the Volunteers well for years to come.

Three-star WR Landon Ibieta from Miami to LSU

On the list of power moves along the recruiting trail among Power Five programs, this may not be earth shaking, but it is telling for two new head coaches trying to establish their identities in Miami and at LSU. To be fair to Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal, all kids in Louisiana grow up dreaming of playing for the Tigers. Landon Ibieta did not receive his offer from LSU until Dec. 9. Keeping an in-state kid home will go a long way with other Louisiana prospects for new head coach Brian Kelly.

Three-star WR Xavion Brice from Oklahoma to Texas

The circumstances around the flip won’t matter for Texas fans. All that matters is the Longhorns took one away from their bitter rival. Committed to Oklahoma since July 4, Sarkisian’s efforts with Brice kept the in-state standout home for college. With Lincoln Riley leaving Norman, Texas pounced on the opportunity to bring him in for an official visit on Dec. 10.

Three-star DE Ethan Burke from Michigan to Texas

Texas had a big day one of the Early Signing Period. Star rankings aside, the Longhorns identified prospects they feel can improve their roster and made it happen. Burke’s recruiting process started late, but it heated up in a hurry. Air Force, Army and Utah dropped offers in October, and then Big 12 teams started watching his tape. Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas State were among the teams to offer in November. The Wolverines dropped their offer on Nov. 12. They hosted Burke on an official Nov. 27 and a Dec. 1 commitment happened. Texas got into the game late but flexed its power in keeping the Westlake talent in Austin for college.

Three-star WR Amorion Walker from Notre Dame to Michigan

For Michigan, you lose some and you win some. The Wolverines won big with Louisiana receiver Amorion Walker. Offers for the tall target were dropped by teams such as Alabama, Arkansas, LSU and Ole Miss. Committed to Notre Dame since March 10, Walker started looking around after the coaching changes in South Bend. An interesting note to his commitment to the Wolverines: Walker was offered by the former LSU staff in June. One might think the connection with coach Brian Kelly would have paid dividends here for the Tigers.

Rivals100 LB Jaishawn Barham from South Carolina to Maryland

South Carolina fans have to wonder what happened here. Barham is one of the most talented linebackers in the country, nearing the 30-offer mark. On Dec. 11, the St. Frances Academy standout verbally committed to the Gamecocks. On Dec. 15 he was signed and sealed with Maryland. The short turnaround raises a lot of questions. Keeping the Baltimore-area talent in-state is a big win for head coach Mike Locksley and staff.

Three-star OT Andre Roye from Penn State to Maryland