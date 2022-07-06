ND, Big Ten, & SEC schools are pushing for 2024 Rivals250 DB Braydon Lee
Only a few schools got a chance to impress Braydon Lee during visits this spring but a total of five from the SEC and Big Ten along with Notre Dame are already standing to the 2024 Rivals250 defensive back.
Lee took the time to give the latest in his recruitment to Rivals.com in the video below.
*****
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
*****
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news