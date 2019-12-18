News More News
Never wavering in his commitment, Hyppolite ready to hit the ground running

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Maryland had a solid haul on National Signing Day Dec. 18, highlighted by 24 Letters of Intent from committed recruits, including one blue-chipper who was one of the first to pledge to the Terps’ 2020 class and stuck with head coach Mike Locksley and his program to the end.

Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur four-star linebacker Ruben Hyppolite committed to Maryland back in April, and despite picking up offers from SEC powerhouses Alabama and Florida since then and taking several visits to local favorite Miami, he stayed true to his word and signed with the Terps on Wednesday morning.

Ruben Hyppolite
Ruben Hyppolite
