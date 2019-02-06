Having previously been committed to his hometown school Rutgers, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2019 two-star tight end Tyler Devera decided to decommit from the Knights in July after his older brother, Brendan, was dismissed from the program. Since reopening his recruitment, schools such as Colorado, Louisville and Maryland made strong pushes to land the New Jersey native, but in the end, it was the Terps who prevailed, picking up a pledge from Devera Feb. 3 during his official visit to College Park and signing him Feb. 6.

“I’m pumped up,” Devera told TSR. “I’ve always loved Maryland. It’s a great place. I feel like it’s a great environment for me. I really liked the indoor facilities and they’re getting all new facilities next year. They should be done in 2020. So that’s definitely a huge upside.”