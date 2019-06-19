Maryland remained hot on the recruiting trail June 19, landing a commitment from Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek three-star cornerback Tarheeb Still , he announced via Twitter.

Still chose the Terps over Syracuse, Temple, West Virginia and more.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder first visited Maryland back in February and most recently was in College Park for an unofficial visit on June 11. That was followed by an official visit to West Virginia on June 14 but it wasn't enough to sway him and he committed to Maryland just days later.

Cornerbacks coach Cory Robinson led the recruitment of Still, building on the relationship they had already begun to develop while he was at Rutgers.

Still becomes the 12th member of Maryland's 2019 recruiting class and is the third prospect to commit in the past week. With the addition of Still, the Terps' class is currently ranked No. 28 nationally.