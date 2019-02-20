New Jersey three-star DB Tarheeb Still takes in Maryland for first time
Maryland hosted several recruits from The Garden State the weekend of Feb. 15, including Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek 2020 three-star cornerback Tarheeb Still, whose relationship with Terps cornerbacks coach Cory Robinson has carried over from his hometown team’s pursuit of him.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news