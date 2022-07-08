New Jersey three-star DE DJ Samuels commits to Maryland

Maryland got a big addition to its 2023 class July 8, as Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic three-star defensive end DJ Samuels announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

Samuels chose the Terps over offers from Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers and more.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound rush end officially visited Maryland the weekend of June 24. His recruitment was led by another New Jersey native, cornerbacks coach Henry Baker.

Samuels' commitment came directly on the heels of another Garden State product, three-star wideout Nasir Addison, announcing he was no longer committed to the Terps.

Samuels is the 15th commit overall and the fourth from the Garden State in Maryland's 2023 class. He is the first defensive line commit in the class.



