New Jersey three-star LB Austin-Cave has 'amazing' visit at Maryland
One of Maryland’s most glaring needs moving forward is at linebacker, and the Terps have already targeted some of their top priorities at the position for the 2020 class, including Camden (N.J.) three-star inside linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave, who visited College Park the weekend of Feb. 15 and came away very impressed.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news