New Jersey three-star WR Josh Richards commits to Maryland

The commitment spree continued for Maryland on Monday, as East Orange (N.J.) three-star wide receiver Joshua Richards made his announcement via social media.

Richards chose the Terps over offers from Syracuse, Temple, Wake Forest and more.

Syracuse had been a perceived leader for Richards in recent weeks as he was originally scheduled to visit the Orange this past weekend before scratching those plans and taking an official visit to Maryland instead.

A two-way standout, Richards had 31 receptions for 544 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior last season. On defense, he had 51 total tackles (40 solo) and three interceptions last season.

At 6-foot-4, Richards is the tallest of Maryland's wide receiver commits in the class and with his size, hands, speed and ability to high-point the ball could be in line to eventually replace senior wideout Dontay Demus on the outside.

Richards is the 11th commit overall and the third from the Garden State in Maryland's 2023 class. He joins local three-stars Sean Williams and Ryan Manning, Florida three-star Derrick Rogers and fellow New Jersey three-star Nasir Addison as the fifth wide receiver commit in the class.