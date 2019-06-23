“I loved it there,” DeGennaro told TSR. “My family and I were able to see all of the campus along with the football side of things. What stood out to me the most was the academic side of things. I learned that Maryland is a highly ranked school with many top-ranking majors. That’s what was most impressive.”

After picking up an offer from Maryland while camping in College Park June 19 and returning for a follow-up visit June 22, Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) wide receiver Nick DeGennaro hopped on board and committed to the Terps June 23, becoming Michael Locksley’s 14th pledge for the 2020 class.

The 6-foot-1, 183-pound pass catcher chose Maryland over offers from Bryant, Bucknell, Fordham, Howard, Lafayette, Richmond, UMass, and William and Mary. The Terps were the first Power Five program to come calling and once DeGennaro got on campus Maryland instantly vaulted to the top of his list.



“The campus and the amount of emphasis the university puts on football,” DeGennaro said. “With the great facilities coming and the support for the program, it just seems like a great place.”

DeGennaro visited Maryland with both of his parents who he said “loved the campus” and “had a great feel for the coaching staff.” The Garden State wideout did his own bonding with Terps coaches and likes the plan they have in place for him.

“I would say after this week I have a good relationship with coach (John) Reagan, my area recruiter, coach Locksley, coach (Scottie) Montgomery and coach (Joke) Phillips. They believe in me and the ability that I have and showed me that they cared right away. The coaches want me as a slot receiver mainly. They see me using my speed and change of direction to create problems for defenses.”

Another crucial factor that helped DeGennaro make his decision was the development he has seen Terps’ coaches have with players in the past and the success Locksley’s offense has had throughout his coaching career.

“I think both [Phillips and Locksley] know what they are talking about and it shows,” DeGennaro said. “With coach Phillips being a coach at the college and pro levels, it’s a great spot for me to grow as a player. Coach Locksley has coached for years as well and recently had one of the best offenses in college football at Alabama. To me, it seems like the offense there is set up for success.”

DeGennaro is the second wide receiver to commit to Maryland’s 2020 class, joining Potomac (Oxon Hill, Md.) three-star Corey Dyches. DeGennaro plans to return to College Park in July for the Terps’ recruiting cookout.