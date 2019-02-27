Terps fans might remember the name Kris Jenkins. The massive defensive tackle was a cornerstone of Maryland’s defensive line from 1997-2000 before being drafted in the second round by the Carolina Panthers in 2001.

As a current DMV resident and former two-time First-Team All-Pro selection in the NFL, Jenkins now gets to watch his son, Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 2020 three-star defensive end Kris Jenkins Jr., work to achieve his goals as a football player.

A part of Jenkins Jr.’s journey has included picking up an offer from his father’s alma mater back in October when he last visited College Park, an offer that was recently reaffirmed by the Terps’ new coaching staff, which is doing its best to court the Maryland football legacy.