“It’s always been in my mind to become a Terp because when I first got to JUCO there was a lot going on but I just had to realize where I’m from and what’s good over there,” Spraggins told TSR. “I want to be part of that, and I know coach Locksley wants me to be a part of that too. It’s a brotherly love culture over there. And I see a lot of big-time playmakers committing over there. It doesn’t matter what conference you go to, it’s best to be playing in your hometown. And if you’re from Maryland, who doesn’t want to go up the street and play at the university and put that Terp on your chest?”

Maryland picked up two commitments on the defensive side of the ball Jan. 26, the second of which coming from former Gambrills (Md.) Arundel star and current Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. 2021 three-star linebacker Gereme Spraggins , who was drawn to College Park because of the culture head coach Mike Locksley has begun to build with the Terps.

Spraggins chose the Terps over offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas Tech, and West Virginia. But he said seeing some of his friends like Ja’Khi Green and Jakorian Bennett (a fellow Hutchinson recruit who just became an early enrollee in College Park) sign with Maryland this winter helped him come to his decision.

“It feels good because they had big-time offers besides Maryland and for them to say, “OK, I’m going to go home and play at Maryland,’ it’s like, ‘OK, I can do the same thing they’re doing and we all can put on for our city and win a national title,’” Spraggins said.

Maryland offered Spraggins last October and the Terps’ coaching staff did an excellent job of building a close bond with him over the last couple of months, especially senior defensive analyst Brawley Evans, who along with Locksley was the first person to receive the news of Spraggins’ commitment.

“They were just excited to get me back at home,” Spraggins said. “They just said you belong at home with the rest of the dogs. Buncha dogs over there.”

Spraggins was also excited to share the news with family and friends from the DMV area because they will easily be able to see him play once he arrives in College Park.

“Friends and family can literally drive 15-20 minutes to go see everybody that they raised and played football in the neighborhood with and compete for a national title, so it feels good,” Spraggins said.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker recorded 70 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks and added an interception this past season at Hutchinson. Spraggins was named First-Team All-Conference for his standout season. He will graduate in December 2020 and become an early enrollee at Maryland next year. In the meantime, he’s focusing on preparing for when he gets to College Park.

“It lifted a lot of weight off my shoulder,” Spraggins said. “Now I can just worry about the craft and be ready to enroll at Maryland next spring. I want to get bigger, stronger, faster, and smarter. I want to be the No. 1 kid in the nation. It feels good to be part of it. Now I’m just ready to take it to a whole other level that they ain’t ever witness.”

With a newfound sense of relief and the ability to focus solely on his craft, Spraggins is ready to put recruiting behind him and is eager to join the other four prospects currently committed to Maryland’s 2021 class — Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High School defensive tackle Taizse Johnson, Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding safety Jayon Vennerable, Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge wide receiver Tai Felton, and Owing Mills (Md.) McDonogh two-sport star Dante Trader.

“I ain’t going to lie, I’m shutting it down,” Spraggins said. “I’m locked in. I’m ready to get on the field with my boys.”

With the addition of Spraggins, the Terps' 2021 class currently ranks No. 17 nationally.