The 6-foot-5, 315-pound blocker picked up his first Power Five offer from Maryland Nov. 23 after Glaze took an unofficial visit to campus. Having been to College Park twice, the North Carolina native had seen enough to give the Terps the nod.

Maryland received the 21st commitment to its 2020 class Dec. 11 when Charlotte (N.C.) West Mecklenburg offensive tackle Delmar Glaze joined the fold, choosing the Terps over UConn, UMass and others following an official visit to College Park last weekend.

“I liked what I saw, not just from the football aspect but also the life after football and the opportunity you can get from going there,” Glaze told TSR. “I did like the facilities and the players and coaches were all welcoming and I feel like we started a good relationship while I was on the visit.”

Specifically, Glaze has developed his closest relationships at Maryland with his future position coach John Reagan and his lead recruiter Mike Miller. Glaze hosted Reagan on an in-home visit last week, but it’s his first interaction with Miller that still stands out in his mind.

“I would say coach Miller, my recruiting coach, and I have a pretty close relationship,” Glaze said. “When I first met him, he told me his garage code, so that shows it right there.”

Although Glaze’s relationship with Reagan has grown immensely since his late-November offer, he admits there hasn’t been a ton of Xs and Os talk to this point. But the Terps’ offensive line coach did tell his newest addition on thing that has Glaze feeling good about the situation he’s walking into.

“We didn’t talk about a position (offensive tackle or offensive guard), but coach Reagan said the best five will play, so I think everyone has a chance,” Glaze said.

Glaze is still working on getting to know what Reagan and his blocking scheme is all about, but he has been following the Terps’ offensive line since Maryland coaches started recruiting him and he likes what he sees so far.

“We run a similar offense and [Reagan] teaches the same way my high school coach taught,” Glaze said.

Glaze plans to sign with Maryland during the early signing period between Dec. 18-20, and he will be enrolling in the university this summer.

With Glaze’s commitment, Maryland’s 2020 recruiting class is currently ranked 35th in the country.