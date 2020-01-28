News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 13:57:52 -0600') }} football Edit

NJ three-star WR Jayson Raines ready to see Maryland following recent offer

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

As Maryland works to add to its 2021 class, head coach Mike Locksley and his coaching staff have hopped aboard the trend of Power Five schools that have begun to take notice of fast-rising West Orange (N.J.) three-star wide receiver Jayson Raines, who picked up an offer from the Terps Jan. 22 and is hoping to visit College Park this spring.

Jayson Raines
Jayson Raines
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}