NJ three-star WR Jayson Raines ready to see Maryland following recent offer
As Maryland works to add to its 2021 class, head coach Mike Locksley and his coaching staff have hopped aboard the trend of Power Five schools that have begun to take notice of fast-rising West Orange (N.J.) three-star wide receiver Jayson Raines, who picked up an offer from the Terps Jan. 22 and is hoping to visit College Park this spring.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news